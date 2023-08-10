Thousands of students go back to school in Bossier Parish

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Backpack? Check. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Check. Backpacks, sandwiches and much more were all on the checklists for both students and parents as a big part of the air of excitement in Bossier Parish as roughly 22,000 students in grades 1-12 headed back to school to begin the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday morning August 10, 2023.

“My hope is for every student to find their passion and make a commitment to make every day count. One way we are doing that at Bossier Schools in 2023-24 is expanding the extracurricular opportunities available at all grade levels, whether that be a running club in elementary, girls volleyball or wrestling in middle school and more robust programs in high school. Thanks to our school board increasing stipends for club sponsors, we are eager to see more of our students take advantage of these opportunities and create a connection and sense of belonging both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Mitch Downey, Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools.

The first full day of kindergarten in Bossier Parish is on August 17, 2023.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – Sun City Elementary students were welcomed back to school for the 2023-2024 school year by Sun City Elementary faculty on Thursday morning August 10, 2023.

