Three Airline wrestlers, one Benton wrestler make awards stand at Louisiana Classic

Three wrestlers from Airline and one from Benton made the awards stand at the 51st Louisiana Classic tournament held Friday and Saturday in Gonzalez.

Airline junior Danon Walker finished third in the 215-pound weight class. Senior Ty Parker was fourth in the 185-pound class. Senior Logan Olsen took fifth in the 113-pound class.

Benton junior Cooper Reagan finished fifth in the 175-pound class.

Airline finished 13th out of 58 teams. The tournament is generally considered the toughest in the state and features most of the top wrestlers regardless of class.

The Vikings scored 84 points. Gilroy, Calif., won with 397. New Orleans Jesuit was second with 257.5.

Benton finished 18th with 68 points.

Walker won his first match by decision and second by fall. He lost to Samuel Eucede-Tor of Northshore by a 14-7 decision in the quarterfinals.

Walker won three consolation matches to reach the third-place match where he defeated Ethan Simmons of Brother Martin 7-3.

Parker pinned his first three opponents to reach the semifinals where he lost a tough match to Lake Bates of North DeSoto 4-3.

Parker defeated Reagan by fall in 5:37 to reach the third-place match. He lost another tough decision to William Mathis of Dutchtown 8-6.

Reagan won two matches to reach the quarterfinals where he lost to Mathis 12-6. He won two in the consolation before falling to Parker.

Reagan defeated Patrick Matthews of Jesuit 7-3 in the fifth-place match.

Olsen won his first two matches by decision and fall to reach the quarterfinals where he fell to eventual champion Anthony Oubre of Holy Cross 6-0.

He won two matches in the consolation before losing to Dominick Durham of Archbishop Rummel 6-1.

Olsen won the fifth-place match over Foster Peterson of St. Thomas More by forfeit.