Three Bossier Parish Students Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

Three Bossier Parish high school seniors have been named Semifinalists in the 69th Annual National

Merit Scholarship Program. Richard “Gabe” Falting, Kaylee Musgrove and Joshua Robinson were

singled out for their exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Falting attends Parkway High; Musgrove is a student at Benton High and Robinson is a senior at

Airline High.



The three scholastic champions now advance in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship competition and

have the opportunity to advance to the Finalist level, where they can compete for some 7,140

scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be awarded next spring. Approximately 95-percent of

the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and nearly half of the Finalists will win a

National Merit Scholarship and earn the Merit Scholar title.



Being chosen as a Semifinalist is a feat in itself. Over 1.3 million juniors across the nation entered the

2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship

Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screening of program entrants. The

nationwide pool of Semifinalists is then chosen, representing less than one-percent of all U.S. high

school seniors and the highest scoring entrants in each state.



“The selection of these three students as National Merit Scholar Semifinalists is not only validation of

their hard work and love for learning, but also a testament to their character,” said Bossier Schools

Superintendent Mitch Downey. “We could not be more proud of Gabe, Kaylee and Joshua who

represent academic excellence at every level; their school, Bossier Parish and throughout the nation.”