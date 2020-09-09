Three Bossier Parish students named National Scholar Semifinalists

From Bossier Parish Schools:

Bossier Parish Schools is proud to announce three of its high school seniors have been named Semifinalists in the elite National Merit Scholarship Program.



George Allen, who attends Haughton High, Evan Bonar from Benton High and Shane Hartnett, also a student at Benton, were cited for exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The three now have the opportunity to advance to the Finalist level and compete for National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded next spring.



Over 90-percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Being chosen as a Semifinalist is a feat in itself.



Last year, more than 1.5 million juniors entered the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.



The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one-percent of all U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state.



Please join Bossier Schools in congratulating these exemplary students and wishing them the best as they now advance in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship competition.