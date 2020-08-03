Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promotes three deputies

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted three deputies in a ceremony held in the Sheriff’s Conference Room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton on Monday morning.

Deputy Ron Glovier, a twenty-year veteran, and Deputy Ben Gray, a six-year veteran, were promoted to detectives. Deputy Connor Mclaughlin, a four-year veteran, was promoted to the rank of corporal.

“You guys have earned these promotions because of your work ethics and willingness to help others,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Congratulations on your promotions. Keep up the good work.”



