Three Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies graduate from prestigious Leadership Education Program

Three deputies from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office recently graduated from the prestigious Leadership Education Program at the National Command & Staff College, joining 22 other law enforcement leaders from Louisiana and other states. Lieutenants Josh Cathcart, Amy Pope, and Jesse Tallant completed the rigorous eight-week training program, which culminated in a graduation ceremony at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Facility on July 28th.



The National Command and Staff College is dedicated to promoting leadership skills that foster safety, trust, and well-being within communities. By enhancing officer safety and wellness, as well as reducing liability and risks, the program aims to create a positive future for law enforcement and the communities they serve. Throughout the intensive program, which is taught at a graduate level, students engage in lectures, classroom discussions, extensive reading, essay writing, case studies, and a group project. They also learn strategies to proactively adapt to change and cultivate an optimistic outlook.



The graduates of Session 019 represented seven different law enforcement agencies from Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. These officers were divided into five teams to facilitate collaboration and learning.



Reflecting on his experience, Lt. Cathcart shared, “I learned the importance of adapting our leadership styles to accommodate the new generation of deputies being hired.” He emphasized the significance of authenticity, a key aspect taught in the program, when leading fellow deputies. With 20 years of experience in the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Cathcart currently serves as the Assistant Patrol Commander. He has previously held positions in Patrol, Criminal Patrol, Narcotics, the Motorcycle Unit, and as the SWAT commander.



Notably, Lt. Cathcart’s team was honored with the Top Research Award for their outstanding presentation of their Capstone Project.

Lieutenant Pope, who leads the Dispatch/Communications team at the Sheriff’s Office, expressed, “The program has helped me realize that as a leader, it is not only my responsibility to fulfill my own duties, but also to assist others in fulfilling theirs.” She further added, “It has also made me contemplate the kind of legacy I want to leave behind in terms of leadership at the Sheriff’s Office.” Lieutenant Pope has served for 17-years at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



Lieutenant Tallant, the shift commander for C-shift patrol and a member of the SWAT team, shared his perspective on leadership, stating, “Leadership is an ongoing journey that knows no end. I have learned that one must constantly strive for growth and learning when it comes to leadership.” With 19 years of experience, Lieutenant Tallant has served in various capacities, including Patrol, Narcotics, and Investigations.

Recognizing the significance of continuous training and education, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington emphasizes the importance of cultivating exceptional leaders within the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. He affirms, “By ensuring that we have outstanding leaders serving in our ranks, we can guarantee the highest level of professionalism in our service to Bossier Parish.”



The graduation of these three deputies from the National Command & Staff College exemplifies their commitment to professional growth and their dedication to serving and protecting the citizens of Bossier Parish. Their newly acquired leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.