Three Bossier students advance as National Merit Semi-Finalists

Shrieks of excitement undoubtedly echoed in the halls at three Bossier Parish high schools as principals received and delivered the news that three of their students advanced as National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalists.

Dario Cosic from Parkway; Shannon Mathers from Airline; and Cameron Thomas from Benton were among the 16,000 students in the nation recognized for their outstanding academic achievements. To put it in perspective, more than 1.6 million students apply each year for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Cosic is the secretary of the senior class at Parkway and is Vice President of the National Honor Society. He is also enrolled in the prestigious SMART program through Bossier Schools.

Mathers is currently ranked number one in her class and involved in a number of school clubs and extracurricular activities. She is the Vice President of Airline’s Debate team and has won numerous awards at debate competitions.

Thomas is also number one in his class at Parkway, where he is the squad leader in Band; a member of the National Honor Society; and medalist in chemistry at Literary Rally.

Cosic, Mathers and Thomas are now in contention as National Merit Scholar Finalists, with the National Merit Scholarship being the most prestigious honor bestowed on high school seniors.

Bossier Schools is beyond proud of these exceptional students and congratulates them for this amazing academic achievement.