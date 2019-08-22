Three indicted in murder of Benton man

The Bossier Parish grand jury reconvened this week and returned three indictments in the murder of Caleb Pippenger earlier this year.

Justin Sepulvado was indicted for First Degree Murder, and Alisha Lochabay and Shawna Jones were also indicted for Second Degree Murder for their roles in the death of Pippenger.

Pippenger was found shot to death outside of his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive in Benton on the evening of March 15.

Bossier detectives’ investigation led to the arrest of Sepulvado, 29, of Bossier City, on May 21 by S.W.A.T. members with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office who were executing a search warrant of his residence and suspicion of his involvement in the homicide.

Then on June 14, Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Lochabay, 26, of Shreveport, as a principle to murder after detectives determined she was in a vehicle present at the scene of the shooting.

Jones, 29, of Shreveport, was arrested July 23 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force after Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives had obtained a warrant for her arrest as a Principal to Second Degree Murder.