THREE LSUS STUDENTS RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS AT ANNUAL ROTARY CLUB SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON

Three LSUS students were awarded scholarships at the Annual Rotary Club Scholarship Luncheon in late March, featuring nominees from six area schools. Caroline Dorking, Meaghan Cloud, and Trinity Williams were selected based on criteria of excellent scholarship as it relates to their studies, service to others as defined in essay submissions, and genuine need for financial aid.

Caroline Dorking, a senior elementary education major, was honored as a Top Recipient, and was awarded $2,000. Senior elementary education major Meaghan Cloud and junior biology major Trinity Williams were honored as Runners-Up, and were awarded $350.

Recipients must be enrolled at their local campus during the entire academic year, rank in the top 15 percent of their class by GPA, be a U.S. citizen, and not be related to a member of the Rotary Club to be considered eligible.

“We are so proud of our LSUS family that has been selected for the Rotary Club of Shreveport’s generous scholarship program!” LSUS Director of Scholarships Lisa Cameron said. “Our students work hard both in their studies and in our community, and this is a great way to recognize a few of the individuals that will shape our future.”

The selection process begins with a request for nominees from Bossier Parish Community College, Centenary College, LSU Health and Sciences Center, LSU Shreveport, Northwestern State University, and Southern University Shreveport Louisiana. Each institution internally selects suitable nominees. At LSUS, the internal nomination process involves six on-campus scholarship committees from different departments who nominate three students each. Those students are invited to submit applications that are reviewed and selected by the Rotary Club Scholarship Committee led by Alan Prater.

“The Rotary Club’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’ is shown in the everyday life of these recipients, and I am pleased that we had the opportunity to share Caroline, Meaghan, and Trinity with the Scholarship Committee,” Cameron said.

