Three Men Arrested for Gun Shots During “Drug Deal Gone Bad”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says two Shreveport men and one man from Haughton were arrested Tuesday for firing shots at one another during a drug deal.

Arrested were:

Malek J. Thomas, 20, of the 1500 block of Camille St. in Shreveport Illegal Use of a Weapon Illegal Carry of a Weapon Possession with Intent to Distribute of Schedule I (Marijuana) Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeffery L. Arkansas, 21, of the 3100 block of Bert Kouns in Shreveport Illegal Use of a Weapon Illegal Carry of a Weapon Possession with Intent to Distribute of Schedule I (Marijuana) Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Clifton D. McClain, Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Espanita Cir. in Haughton Armed Robbery; Use of a Weapon Illegal Use of a Weapon Illegal Carry of a Weapon Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)



The case began after Bossier Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were called to the scene at the residence on Espanita for reports of shots being fired. Thomas and Arkansas fled the scene, but deputies were able to detain both men during a traffic stop. The two men and McClain were transported to the BSO detective’s office for questioning, where they admitted to detectives they exchanged gunfire during the drug deal. No one was injured.

All three men were transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where they were booked; bonds are pending.

“I commend the quick response from our deputies in the apprehension and arrest of these suspects,” said Sheriff Whittington. “This type of criminal activity will simply not be tolerated in Bossier Parish. Zero tolerance!”