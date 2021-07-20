Three Out of Five Men Arrested for Theft and Vehicle Burglaries

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says three out of five men have been arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries in North Bossier Parish.



In the early morning of July 10, Bossier Sheriff patrol deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Legacy Subdivision. When patrol deputies approached the vehicle, they say four men jumped out of the car and fled the scene. One of the men, Cleondra Bernard, 20, of the 200 block of Wilda Street in Carencro, LA., was detained and questioned by detectives. Detectives say he admitted to burglarizing several vehicles in the Legacy Subdivision.



Jeremy Comeaux, 21, of the 200 block of Eucharist Street in Lafayette, LA., one of the four men that fled the car, was arrested by patrol deputies on Airline Drive. He also admitted to burglarizing vehicles in the Legacy Subdivision.



Detectives say the other three suspects made it on foot to the St. Charles Place Subdivision where they committed additional car burglaries and stole a vehicle. That stolen vehicle was tracked to the Lafayette area, where all five suspects are from.



After positively identifying the other three suspects detectives issued a warrant for their arrest. One of the three, Torri Lundy was arrested on July 18 by Crowley Police Department. He is currently awaiting extradition from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. The other suspects, Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard remain at large and are believed to be in the Lafayette area.



“I want to personally thank that resident who saw something and said something that night while that suspicious car was driving by,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Their actions are at the heart of our L.O.C. campaign, and when our residents help us with tips like this, it helps to make everyone safe in Bossier Parish.”



Here are their charges and bond set on each of the arrested in this incident:

Cleondra Bernard

Theft from a Motor Vehicle – One count –

Simple Burglary-Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Three Counts

Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling – One Count

Criminal Conspiracy – One Count

Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One Count

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – One Count

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms – Three Count

His total bond is set at $170,000.

Jeremy Comeaux

Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Four counts

Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count

Criminal Conspiracy – One count

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things – One count

Resisting an Officer – One count

Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One count

His total bond set at $105,500.

Torri Lundy

Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Five counts

Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count

Attempted Vehicle Burglary – Five counts

Stolen Vehicle – One count



BSO detectives say additional charges are pending, and further arrests of other suspects are also expected as the investigation continues. Both Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard have outstanding warrants for their arrests.

Detectives say the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked and the stolen vehicle had the keys left in it. They are encouraging residents to make it a habit to check their vehicles to ensure they are secure and their valuables out of sight.