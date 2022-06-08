Three People Arrested for Illegal Alcohol Sales to Underaged Buyers

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s/Bossier City Narcotics Task Force made three

arrests at two different businesses yesterday during an undercover investigation of store clerks

selling alcohol to underage buyers.



On Tuesday, June 7, following up on a tip, detectives investigated the Shed Road Mini

Mart in Bossier City. Detectives say before entering the store, they witness Dajerrion Rayson,

18, handing one of the bottles of alcohol he just purchased in the store to another underaged

person outside the store. He was arrested by summons and charged with one count of purchasing

alcohol for a minor. Detectives then entered the store and arrested the store clerk for selling

alcohol to a minor. Mohammed Abdulqader was arrested by summons and charged with two

counts of selling alcohol to a minor.



During their investigation of another store, detectives arrested by summons Leeteesha

Walker, the store clerk at the Chevron Gas station in the 3800 block of Industrial Drive, and

charged her with one count of selling alcohol to minors.



Detectives also investigated the two other stores the Valero on Industrial Drive and the

Food Mart on Swan Lake Road. Both stores complied with the law and did no sell alcohol to

underage buyers.