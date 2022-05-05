Three police officers promoted in Bossier City

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Bossier City Chief of Police Chris Estess promoted three Bossier City Police Department officers to the rank of sergeant on Thursday May 5, 2022.

In a time honored tradition, a special promotion ceremony was held at Bossier City Police Department headquarters to honor and recognize the officers.

At the promotion ceremony, friends, family members, co-workers, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and special guests were fortunate in seeing Bossier City Police Department officers: Shawn Bandy, Shawn Poudrier and John Provost achieve the rank of sergeant.

“Looking at our officers that are up here witnessing this, thank you for what you do. Thank you for holding each one of us accountable to ourselves and to the role that you play within this department. Accountability and change in culture starts with each one of us when we get up every morning. First off, hold yourself accountable and hold others accountable. But, don’t forget to display the true qualities in leadership that I know each one of you possess. You all are going to do great things for this department. Take care of your people, take care of your people, take care of your people,” said Estess.

This was the first official promotion ceremony Chief Estess has conducted since being sworn in as Bossier City’s new police chief on Tuesday, April 26.

