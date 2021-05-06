Thunderbirds Arrival Pushed to May 7

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The arrival of the Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team has been further delayed due to schedule changes.



Local residents should expect to be able to see the Thunderbirds jets arrive around approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 7.



People wishing to attend the Defenders of Liberty Air Show on May 8 or 9 to see the Thunderbirds perform can download tickets from the following website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barksdale-defenders-of-liberty-air-space-show-100-years-on-target-tickets-145929373685.