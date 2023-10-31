Tickets on Sale for BELIEVE Lights the Night Holiday Experience at Shreveport Aquarium

Celebrating its fourth year of Christmas magic at Shreveport Aquarium, BELIEVE Lights the Night is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town.

​​

​Receive a magical motion-activated Christmas wand in the gingerbread lobby, and use it to turn on lights, play music, light up a cozy fireplace, make reindeer footprints, jingles festive bells and more as you venture through the aquarium to see all of our wonderful animals. Are you on the naughty or nice list? Use your magic wand to find out!

Meet and snap photos with all of the enchanting cast of costumed holiday characters, including the lovely Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Snow Mermaid, Glacielle, our mischievous elves, and of course, have a heartwarming visit with Santa himself!

Take a stroll down our beautiful Christmas Tree Lane, and don’t forget to cast a vote for your favorite tree, spreading the holiday cheer far and wide!

Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ delicious cookies, sip on hot cocoa and make a holiday craft with an elf

Keep your magic wand as a special gift

​

Get festive! Wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will make you BELIEVE in the magic of Christmas! This experience typically takes 60-90 minutes.

More information:

Dates: Nov. 24 & 25, Dec. 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17, 21-23

Times: 5 – 9 p.m.

Cost: $30 for non-members, $20 for members

Tickets on sale at www.shreveportaquarium.com/believe

Tickets are limited and will sell out

​Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. Visit www.shreveportaquarium.com for more information.