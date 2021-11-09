Tillman St. Domestic Abuse Arrest

On 11-09-2021 the Bossier City Patrol Division was dispatched to the 2300 block of Tilman Dr in reference to a domestic abuse battery. The victim stated her boyfriend, Nicholas Westfall, was angry over his truck not being fixed. Westfall punched the victim in the mouth one time with a closed fist. The victim left the house in the suspect’s truck and contacted police. Officers made contact with the suspect at the residence but he refused to exit the house. The Bossier City Special Operations Services Unit was notified and responded to the scene. Tactical Negotiators talked to Westfall via phone and in person at the front door. He was extremely non compliant and still refused to exit. The negotiations eventually failed when Westfall hung up and would not answer repeated calls to his phone. The Special Operations Services then utilized a combination of non lethal gas and projectiles to gain Westfall’s compliance. He was taken into custody outside of the residence after a brief struggle. Westfall was transported to the hospital per BCPD policy and is now being booked into jail for Domestic Abuse Battery and Resisting an Officer. I will release a booking photo when the process is complete.