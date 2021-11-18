Time to Go to Work!

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce 17 law enforcement officer recruits will graduate from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy during a ceremony at the academy headquarters in Plain Dealing this Friday at 10:30 a.m.



The recruits from BPSTA Class 025 are from eight area law enforcement agencies – Bossier Sheriff’s Officer, Bossier City PD, Bienville Parish SO, Homer PD, LSU-Health & Science Center, Minden P&P, Northwestern State University PD, and Webster Parish SO. The guest speaker for the graduation will be LA. State Representative Raymond Crews.



The recruits successfully completed 16 weeks of training to become P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training)-certified law enforcement officers. They learned a myriad of skills, including legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, officer survival skills, and much more.



The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 11 years, instructors have trained more than 500 recruits to become POST-certified law enforcement officers.