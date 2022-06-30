Time to Register for Lemonade Day Shreveport-Bossier City

Lemonade Day Shreveport-Bossier City is scheduled on Saturday,

July 30, 2022, and it’s time to register area youth for a fun learning experience.



Parents, Mentors, Teachers and Youth Leaders are encouraged to register their youth online at

https://lemonadeday.org/shreveport-bossier-city or to attend one of the following Registration Special



Events:

Saturday, July 30, 2022

7:30 am – 12:30 pm

Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, LA 71101



Lemonade Day teaches the basics of entrepreneurial learning: Business Skills, Financial Literacy,

Teamwork, Social & Emotional Skills, Goal Setting, and Responsibility. Mentors guide participants

through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app or with workbooks and take

participants through the journey of planning, launching and operating a business. The valuable lessons

of Lemonade Day include setting a goal, making a plan, working the plan and achieving their dreams.



Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend

some, save some, and share some of their profit.



Learn more about Lemonade Day in this quick video: https://youtu.be/Y1P6Gb0PJ14

Our goal is to register [NUMBER] youth who in turn will start new businesses all across Shreveport-

Bossier City on a single day. Learn more at https://lemonadeday.org/shreveport-bossier-city; join us on

social media at https://www.facebook.com/cohabitatshreveport.



Anyone and everyone can be involved in Lemonade Day! Young entrepreneurs with lemonade stands

need mentors, investors, business partners, great locations, and customers! Sponsors and volunteers

are also needed to make Lemonade Day a success.



About Lemonade Day

Since 2007, more than one million kids have participated in Lemonade Day in 31 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, plus

Canada and Bermuda. For more information, please visit lemonadeday.org.