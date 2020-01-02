Tina Tobin Smith

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Tina Tobin Smith will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Father Duane Trombetta. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Methodist Church Cemetery, Minden, LA. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Funeral Home.

Tina was born August 4, 1963 and passed away December 29, 2019. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Natchitoches, LA and was a bookkeeper for Northwestern State University.

She was preceded in death by her father, William J. Tobin, Jr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Tobin, Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Harper; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Tobin, Mr. and Mrs. Oved Irvin, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence LaCaze; great-great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Octave LaCaze, Mr. and Mrs. Nick Gallien and father-in-law, William Raymond Smith.

Tina is survived by her husband Randy Smith of Bossier City, LA; mother, Yvonne Tobin of Natchitoches, LA; mother-in-law, Carole Smith of Minden, LA; son, Bruce Tobin of Natchitoches, LA; daughter, Tiffany F. Willis and husband, Chad of Natchitoches, LA; stepson, Graham Smith of Shreveport, LA; stepdaughters, Taylor Smith of Bossier City, LA and Ava Lester of Gurdon, AR; sister, Barbara T. Roberts and husband, Dwight of Natchitoches, LA and grandchildren, Caitlyn Tobin, Railey Tobin, Hallie Jade Willis and Ella Lynn Willis.

Honoring Tina as pallbearers will be, Chad Willis, Steve Murphy, Johnny Murphy, Lynn Cook, Mark Blake and Dwight Roberts.