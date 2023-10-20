’Tis the season for pumpkin spice drinks – chimpanzee style!

Coffee house aficionados aren’t the only ones excited about the return of the season’s favorite pumpkin spice brews. The residents of Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, may not have placed their orders via mobile app, but they did get their own pumpkin spice lattes of sorts delivered to the sanctuary, with a side of pre-Halloween pumpkin.

“Fall traditions offer a great opportunity to spice things up,” said Rana Smith, Chimp Haven president and CEO. “Chimpanzees enjoy choice and variety just like people do, among their favorites this time of year are our own special ‘lattes’ served with a side of fresh pumpkin to provide an enriching experience that keeps their taste buds — and their minds — engaged.”

For a complete coffee-house experience, the chimps were served their lattes – actually pumpkin spice non-caffeinated tea (PST) – in recycled coffee cups, each one embellished with individual names. Ehsto’s social group of nine chimpanzees climbed around with their cups in hand, lapping them up as they melted under the Louisiana sun.

Drinks were accompanied by fresh pumpkins, a pre-Halloween ritual that were sourced from local farmers at Robinson Produce Farms. A favorite treat among the chimps, the pumpkins did not last long.

“Our staff and supporters put in so much effort to create these special experiences and treats for the chimps, and the chimps dive right in,” Smith said. “It’s simply a joy to watch.”

The pumpkins served at Chimp Haven are the type most typically cooked and baked into pies or pureed into soups rather than being carved into jack-o-lanterns, but no cooking is required for the chimps to enjoy their holiday treats.

“Some chimps eat the pumpkins right up, biting their way through to the seeds, while others strut with their pumpkin on display, sometimes hanging from their mouth by its stem,” Smith said. “Each chimpanzee’s unique personality shines through.”

Chimp Haven serves fresh produce to the chimpanzees twice per day, which includes leafy greens; non-leafy vegetables such as eggplant, bell peppers and broccoli; a starch such as sweet potatoes, and a special fruit.

Chimp Haven is a private, nonprofit refuge on 200 acres of forested land in Northwest Louisiana, and home to more than 330 chimps retired from biomedical research. The organization is currently working to complete a crucial sanctuary expansion campaign, which will allow it to welcome more chimpanzees to retirement at Chimp Haven. For information, visit chimphaven.org/expansion/ . To take a virtual tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour/