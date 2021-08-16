To Catch A Motorcyclist

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect who fled from patrol deputies on a motorcycle.



On Aug. 12, patrol deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcyclist (seen in these photos) going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone heading south on Highway 3. Detectives say the suspect fled from patrol deputies on the motorcycle reaching speeds more than 105 mph. While fleeing, the suspect ran at least one red light and left the roadway several times while passing a few vehicles. The motorcyclist exited Highway 3 and headed west on Interstate 220 towards Shreveport.



The suspect is described as a white male wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, white shoes, and a black backpack on a blue street bike motorcycle. He was also wearing a black motorcycle helmet.



Anyone with information should contact detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.