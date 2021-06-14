Tommie L. Pierce





We will celebrate the life of Mrs. Tommie L. Pierce, 85, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Lagniappe Hall of Cypress Baptist Church, Benton, LA. Officiating the service will be Bro. Gene Henderson, assisted by Bro. John Fream. Entombment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Mausoleum, Haughton, LA. Visitation will be on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, from 5-7:00 PM, also in the Lagniappe Hall of Cypress Baptist Church.



Tommie was born on August 13, 1935 to parents, Charlie and Willie Jefferson Lee, and passed away on June 11, 2021. She was married to the love of her life in 1956. She ministered in several local churches with her husband for 50 years. Tommie loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed teaching the LA Regional Vo-Tec, wrote an English textbook, and retired after 30 years and was beloved by all she taught and worked with. She traveled extensively with “The Three Musketeer’s” to local and exotic destinations. She loved tending to her flowers, entertaining, and caring for her grandkids.



Tommie was preceded in death by her siblings, Kate “Polly” Holder, Betty Ray Calvi, Edward Wheeler, Dorothy Buryl Griffin, Mary Nell Henry, Nancy Ann Thompson, James Neel, and Bobbie Ruth Harris; her daughter, Penelope “Penny” Pierce; and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Bro. Billy Pierce; son, William Keith Pierce and wife Stacy; grandchildren, Kallie and Kyle Pierce; great-grandchild, Madisyn Pierce; one sister, Jeffery Rodgers and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Nightingale Hospice, Haley, Veronica, and Jackie. Thank you for all of your care and compassion shown to Tommie during her final days.



