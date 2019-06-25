Tommy Hayward Pardee

BLACK LAKE, LA – A Mass of Christian Burial for Tommy Hayward Pardee, 77, of Black Lake, LA will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with Father George Pookkattu as celebrant. Military graveside honors will follow in Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.

Mr. Pardee was born June 15, 1942 in Campti, LA and passed away June 23, 2019. He served in the Louisiana Army National Guard, was active duty in the United States Air Force 1962-1983, then worked 20 years civil service for the U.S. Air Force for a total of 43 years. He was very proud and honored to serve his country 43 years and definitely believed in what he did. He was family oriented, had an abundance of love and had much faith. He was happy, fun loving, and always had a joke to tell and a smile on his face. He was eternally young. He was talented, playing several musical instruments especially the guitar, bass guitar, and piano. He frequently played for family, friends, nursing homes, or charity events. He enjoyed metal detecting and was very active in outdoor activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Catherine Perot Pardee; two sisters, Mary R.D. Brown and Annie Martha Pardee; two brothers, John L.D. Pardee and Patrick Henry Pardee.

Mr. Pardee is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris Pardee of Black Lake, LA; one son, Tommy Pardee, Jr. and wife, Shirly of Portales, NM; one daughter, Michelle Thomas of Black Lake, LA; two granddaughters, Kayleigh Lopez and husband, Sammy of Trinidad, CO and Hunter Thomas of Black Lake, LA; two grandsons, Travis Pardee of Portales, NM and Lucas Thomas of Campti, LA; one brother, Clement Pardee of Black Lake, LA; and one sister, Cletties Self and husband, Ernest of Natchitoches, LA; many nieces and nephews that he loved and cherished, his extended church family and his musician friends and families.

Pallbearers will be Lucas Thomas, Travis Pardee, Kenny Dale Pardee, Robbie Tyler, Harold Pardee, Jerry Lynn Brown, Eddie Wayne Brown, Dan Rachal, and Daryl Pardee. Honorary pallbearers will be Clement Pardee and Gary Pardee.

The family wishes to thank all of the friends, family and community for all the love, support, and prayers that were expressed during our time of need. We also wish to thank Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center of Shreveport, Lagniappe Homecare, Specialty Rehab of Coushatta, Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, and Hospice of Natchitoches. Thank you for the kindness, compassion, dignity and respect in the care and treatment you gave to our family.

Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home

Coushatta, LA

(318)932-4362