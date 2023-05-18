Tommy Malone, 77, of Pollock, peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness on May 15, 2023.



Tommy was born in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, on August 6, 1945 to Jewel and Oleta Malone. Tommy graduated from Plain Dealing High School in 1963 and soon after joined the LA National Guard. Tommy married Debbie Alexander on December 1966. Together, they built their family in Bossier City, LA until moving to central Louisiana.



Tommy faithfully served our country for 42 years with the LA Army National Guard as a heavy equipment mechanic and excelled in the National Guard’s Marksmanship Team. He participated in an abundant number of local and national Rifle and Pistol Championships earning a collection of Commendation Letters and medals.



An avid hunter, fisherman, and archer Tommy found a calling along with his “partner in crime”, Pat Craig, making recurve bows and arrows. He and Pat were members of Archery in Louisiana Schools (ALAS) and CENLA Bowbenders where they enjoyed coaching, mentoring, hosting events, and donating their bows and arrows to participants in need of equipment and a desire to learn this sport.



Tommy was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Debbie; parents; brothers, Charles Malone and Ricky David Malone; and sisters Sherry Rodgers and Janell May. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Darin Malone and wife, Ann; daughter, Kristi

Malone and fiancé, Michael Niette; sisters, Irene Giles and Mary Jewel Brown; grandchildren, Colton Ray, Nathan (Blakley), and Tanner; step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kinny and Dalton; great grandchild, Rosalie; step-great grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Justin and Winter; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume at the funeral home on Saturday, May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. until service time, 10 a.m. Following this service, a visitation will later be held at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, Plain Dealing, LA from 3:00 p.m. until the graveside service at the church’s cemetery at 4:00 p.m. Pallbearers honored to serve are Jordan Chreene, Chad Gauthier, Sean Craig and Nick Lemoine. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Craig and Carl Lloid.



Donations may be made to ALAS at: https://lawff.ejoinme.org/alas or LAWFF, PO Box 80378, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-0378.



To extend on-line condolences to the Malone family, please contact us at: www.hixsonbrothers.com .