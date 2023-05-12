Tourist Bureau announces Winners of Excellence in Hospitality Awards

Shreveport-Bossier’s Excellence in Hospitality Awards were presented last night to recognize outstanding individuals in the local tourism industry. The event was hosted at Bally’s Shreveport Casino and Hotel at 6:00 p.m.

“Each year we come together to recognize the achievements of exceptional individuals with an awards ceremony that appreciates the go-getters, the doers, our community advocates, and the partners who go above and beyond to shine a light on our distinct destination,” said Brown. “The Excellence in Hospitality Awards highlights those who stand out in the hospitality industry by demonstrating their resilience, innovation, and creativity in our community.”

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a message to those in the audience since he was unable to attend. Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Tourism, and Lynn Coxwell, Director of Research, from the Louisiana Office of Tourism were there on his behalf.

“As I travel the world, people tell me why they come to Louisiana, it’s you. It’s because we treat strangers like family and go beyond the call of duty to make them feel welcome. The people that work in this industry are the reason why prior to covid we had 5 record breaking years of tourism, and while we will be back to those record breaking numbers soon, it’s because of your dedication and hard work, and you always do it with a smile,” Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said.

The nominees and award recipients are as follows.

OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION NOMINEES

Bossier Arts Council, Little Shop of Music, SB Rides, Shreveport Aquarium, Southern Museum of Art, The Grove, The Strand Theatre

OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION WINNER

SB Rides

OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION PROFESSIONAL WINNER

Jenifer Hill – Executive Director of The Strand Theatre

OUTSTANDING BARTENDER NOMINEES

Colton Johnson – Bear’s, Nipa Molina – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Latoya Heard – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Tremain Jones – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Jessica Deason – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Paul Loggins – Zuzul Coastal Cuisine

OUTSTANDING BARTENDER WINNER

Nipa Molina – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Jessica Deason – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport

OUTSTANDING CASINO EXECUTIVE NOMINEE

Pamela Tran – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Jason Roberts – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Gerald Beasley – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City

OUTSTANDING CASINO EXECUTIVE WINNER

Jason Roberts – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel

OUTSTANDING CASINO FLOOR PROFESSIONAL NOMINEE

Linda Mills – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Jason Walton – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Latonya Coleman – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Arnetha Walton – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Lauren Ludwig – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Vertis Davis – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Lushus Tyler – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Joe (Robbi) Robertson – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport

OUTSTANDING CASINO FLOOR PROFESSIONAL WINNER

Lushus Tyler – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack

OUTSTANDING CASINO SERVICES NOMINEES

Jacqueline Snow – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Myra Williams – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Virginia Howard – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Holly Bishop – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Franklyn Briscoe – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Jill Hughes – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Diane Short – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack

OUTSTANDING CASINO SERVICES WINNER

Myra Williams – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES

Jonathan Flamer – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Preston Lowder – Doc’s Sandwich Shop & Deli, Trenetta Joseph – Hilton Shreveport, Eddie Jordan – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Pepito Munoz – Pepito XO, Niematulai DiGrazia – RNLs Cookery Cornef, Ramon Perez – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Grant Nuckolls – Twisted Root, Cuban Liquor, Jacquelyn’s Café, Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens – Vegans on the Run

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROFESSIONAL WINNER

Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens – Vegans on the Run

OUTSTANDING EVENT NOMINEES

Christmas In Roseland – American Rose Society, 318 Day

OUTSTANDING EVENT WINNER

Christmas In Roseland – American Rose Society

OUTSTANDING EVENT/VENUE NOMINEES

The Social Circle of Louisiana, Eleven Events – LLC, Hurricane Alley, Louisiana Grandstand, Shreveport Aquarium, Shreveport Mavericks Basketball

OUTSTANDING EVENT/VENUE WINNER

Eleven Events, LLC

OUTSTANDING FOOD SERVER NOMINEES

Sarenna Adams – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Ben Phillips – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Valerie Perot – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Rodney Sheppard – Hilton Shreveport, Cleveland Wright – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Horia Hebert – Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino

OUTSTANDING FOOD SERVER WINNER

Horia Hebert – Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, Valerie Perot – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City

OUTSTANDING HOTEL SALES PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES

Amy McGee – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Tracy Young – Hilton Shreveport, Katie Theriot – Hilton Shreveport, Jerome Dismuke – Springhill Suites by Marriott, Sabrina Edwards – Dimension Hospitality

OUTSTANDING HOTEL SALES PROFESSIONAL WINNER

Limited Service: Sabrina Edwards – Dimension Hospitality

Full Service: Tracy Young – Hilton Shreveport

OUTSTANDING HOTEL/GUEST SERVICE PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES

Davida Darden – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Cornell Jackson – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Kendra Murray – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Kavashica “Kay” Black – Hilton Shreveport, Kelly Tschopp – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Destiny Garcia – J Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center, Gary Lawson – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Crystal Persley – Springhill Suites by Marriott

OUTSTANDING HOTEL/GUEST SERVICE PROFESSIONAL WINNER

Cornell Jackson – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel

Crystal Persley – Springhill Suites by Marriott

OUTSTANDING HOUSEKEEPING PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES

Roderick Simmons – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Rhianna Farley – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Gynderlon Griffin – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Eddie Conway – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Laquisha Moss – Hilton Shreveport, Bryan Feldhiser – iShuttle, LLC

OUTSTANDING HOUSEKEEPING PROFESSIONAL WINNER

Laquisha Moss – Hilton Shreveport

Tawana Brow – Springhill Suites by Marriott

OUTSTANDING TRANSPORTATION PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES

Bryan Feldhiser – iShuttle, LLC

OUTSTANDING TRANSPORTATION PROFESSIONAL WINNERS

Bryan Feldhiser – iShuttle, LLC

OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER NOMINEES

Eric Hess, Winston Hall, Laterina Washington, Tramika Henderson

OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER WINNER

Eric Hess

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT AWARDS

Jamie Bradford Lopez – SOBO Promotional Products

Kyle Johnson – Kyle Johnson Photography

SPORTS DEPARTMENT AWARDS

Pat Harwell – Partner of the Year

Bob Gross – Operations Hero

Penny Addington – Volunteer of the Year

Ronnie Lammons – Volunteer of the Year

CONVENTION DEPARTMENT AWARDS

Jennifer Boone, Convention Hotel Partner of the Year Award – Dimension Hospitality

Lisa Miller, Group Experience Award – Sanctuary Glass

Krewe of Centaur – Festival Event Partner

Krewe of Gemini – Festival Event Partner

TOURISM TRAILBLAZER OF THE YEAR

Bonne Summers – Apex Communications & Events

GOLDEN PINEAPPLE AWARDS

Franklyn Briscoe – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack

Diane Short – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack

Jill Hughes – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack

Platinum Sponsors Horseshoe Hotel & Casino, Bally’s Casino & Hotel, Hilton Downtown Shreveport, and Gold Sponsors Louisiana Downs and Courtyard by Marriot sponsored this event.