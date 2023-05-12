Tourist Bureau announces Winners of Excellence in Hospitality Awards

Shreveport-Bossier’s Excellence in Hospitality Awards were presented last night to recognize outstanding individuals in the local tourism industry. The event was hosted at Bally’s Shreveport Casino and Hotel at 6:00 p.m.
“Each year we come together to recognize the achievements of exceptional individuals with an awards ceremony that appreciates the go-getters, the doers, our community advocates, and the partners who go above and beyond to shine a light on our distinct destination,” said Brown. “The Excellence in Hospitality Awards highlights those who stand out in the hospitality industry by demonstrating their resilience, innovation, and creativity in our community.”
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a message to those in the audience since he was unable to attend. Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Tourism, and Lynn Coxwell, Director of Research, from the Louisiana Office of Tourism were there on his behalf.
“As I travel the world, people tell me why they come to Louisiana, it’s you. It’s because we treat strangers like family and go beyond the call of duty to make them feel welcome. The people that work in this industry are the reason why prior to covid we had 5 record breaking years of tourism, and while we will be back to those record breaking numbers soon, it’s because of your dedication and hard work, and you always do it with a smile,” Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said.
The nominees and award recipients are as follows.
OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION NOMINEES
Bossier Arts Council, Little Shop of Music, SB Rides, Shreveport Aquarium, Southern Museum of Art, The Grove, The Strand Theatre
OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION WINNER
SB Rides
OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION PROFESSIONAL WINNER
Jenifer Hill – Executive Director of The Strand Theatre
OUTSTANDING BARTENDER NOMINEES
Colton Johnson – Bear’s, Nipa Molina – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Latoya Heard – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Tremain Jones – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Jessica Deason – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Paul Loggins – Zuzul Coastal Cuisine
OUTSTANDING BARTENDER WINNER
Nipa Molina – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Jessica Deason – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport
OUTSTANDING CASINO EXECUTIVE NOMINEE
Pamela Tran – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Jason Roberts – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Gerald Beasley – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City
OUTSTANDING CASINO EXECUTIVE WINNER
Jason Roberts – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel
OUTSTANDING CASINO FLOOR PROFESSIONAL NOMINEE
Linda Mills – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Jason Walton – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Latonya Coleman – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Arnetha Walton – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Lauren Ludwig – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Vertis Davis – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Lushus Tyler – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Joe (Robbi) Robertson – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport
OUTSTANDING CASINO FLOOR PROFESSIONAL WINNER
Lushus Tyler – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack
OUTSTANDING CASINO SERVICES NOMINEES
Jacqueline Snow – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Myra Williams – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Virginia Howard – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Holly Bishop – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Franklyn Briscoe – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Jill Hughes – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Diane Short – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack
OUTSTANDING CASINO SERVICES WINNER
Myra Williams – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City
OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES
Jonathan Flamer – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Preston Lowder – Doc’s Sandwich Shop & Deli, Trenetta Joseph – Hilton Shreveport, Eddie Jordan – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Pepito Munoz – Pepito XO, Niematulai DiGrazia – RNLs Cookery Cornef, Ramon Perez – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Grant Nuckolls – Twisted Root, Cuban Liquor, Jacquelyn’s Café, Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens – Vegans on the Run
OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROFESSIONAL WINNER
Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens – Vegans on the Run
OUTSTANDING EVENT NOMINEES
Christmas In Roseland – American Rose Society, 318 Day
OUTSTANDING EVENT WINNER
Christmas In Roseland – American Rose Society
OUTSTANDING EVENT/VENUE NOMINEES
The Social Circle of Louisiana, Eleven Events – LLC, Hurricane Alley, Louisiana Grandstand, Shreveport Aquarium, Shreveport Mavericks Basketball
OUTSTANDING EVENT/VENUE WINNER
Eleven Events, LLC
OUTSTANDING FOOD SERVER NOMINEES
Sarenna Adams – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Ben Phillips – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Valerie Perot – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Rodney Sheppard – Hilton Shreveport, Cleveland Wright – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Horia Hebert – Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino
OUTSTANDING FOOD SERVER WINNER
Horia Hebert – Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, Valerie Perot – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City
OUTSTANDING HOTEL SALES PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES
Amy McGee – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Tracy Young – Hilton Shreveport, Katie Theriot – Hilton Shreveport, Jerome Dismuke – Springhill Suites by Marriott, Sabrina Edwards – Dimension Hospitality
OUTSTANDING HOTEL SALES PROFESSIONAL WINNER
Limited Service: Sabrina Edwards – Dimension Hospitality
Full Service: Tracy Young – Hilton Shreveport
OUTSTANDING HOTEL/GUEST SERVICE PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES
Davida Darden – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Cornell Jackson – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Kendra Murray – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Kavashica “Kay” Black – Hilton Shreveport, Kelly Tschopp – Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier City, Destiny Garcia – J Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center, Gary Lawson – Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport, Crystal Persley – Springhill Suites by Marriott
OUTSTANDING HOTEL/GUEST SERVICE PROFESSIONAL WINNER
Cornell Jackson – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel
Crystal Persley – Springhill Suites by Marriott
OUTSTANDING HOUSEKEEPING PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES
Roderick Simmons – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Rhianna Farley – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Gynderlon Griffin – Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, Eddie Conway – Hampton Inn Shreveport Bossier City, Laquisha Moss – Hilton Shreveport, Bryan Feldhiser – iShuttle, LLC
OUTSTANDING HOUSEKEEPING PROFESSIONAL WINNER
Laquisha Moss – Hilton Shreveport
Tawana Brow – Springhill Suites by Marriott
OUTSTANDING TRANSPORTATION PROFESSIONAL NOMINEES
Bryan Feldhiser – iShuttle, LLC
OUTSTANDING TRANSPORTATION PROFESSIONAL WINNERS
Bryan Feldhiser – iShuttle, LLC
OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER NOMINEES
Eric Hess, Winston Hall, Laterina Washington, Tramika Henderson
OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER WINNER
Eric Hess
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT AWARDS
Jamie Bradford Lopez – SOBO Promotional Products
Kyle Johnson – Kyle Johnson Photography
SPORTS DEPARTMENT AWARDS
Pat Harwell – Partner of the Year
Bob Gross – Operations Hero
Penny Addington – Volunteer of the Year
Ronnie Lammons – Volunteer of the Year
CONVENTION DEPARTMENT AWARDS
Jennifer Boone, Convention Hotel Partner of the Year Award – Dimension Hospitality
Lisa Miller, Group Experience Award – Sanctuary Glass
Krewe of Centaur – Festival Event Partner
Krewe of Gemini – Festival Event Partner
TOURISM TRAILBLAZER OF THE YEAR
Bonne Summers – Apex Communications & Events
GOLDEN PINEAPPLE AWARDS
Franklyn Briscoe – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack
Diane Short – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack
Jill Hughes – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack
Platinum Sponsors Horseshoe Hotel & Casino, Bally’s Casino & Hotel, Hilton Downtown Shreveport, and Gold Sponsors Louisiana Downs and Courtyard by Marriot sponsored this event.