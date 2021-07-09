Tourist Bureau Lands 2022 Gold Wing Road Riders Association Wing Ding 43 Convention

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau held a news conference on Thursday, July 8, at the Shreveport Convention Center, where they announced that they have won the bid to host the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s 2022 Wing Ding 43 Convention in the Shreveport-Bossier area at Shreveport Convention Center, June 28-July 2, 2022.



The annual event will attract motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country to the cities, with an estimated turn-out of approximately 6,000 visitors and a commiserate approximation of 4,866 overnight hotel booking in the areas during the duration of the Wing Ding. The direct, lucrative impact that this will have on the Shreveport-Bossier economy culminates in the creation of 1,460 new jobs and 4.4 million dollars.



As a testament to the momentous achievement of the Tourist Bureau, David Bradley, Vice President of Sales and Services at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau said, “Booking huge business like this takes years of effort. We began the sales process with Gold Wing in 2017. When Jessica Rodgers, our newest sales manager, joined our team in 2020, she helped us in the final stages of securing this conference.”



Acclaimed for being the largest, most prestigious, luxury touring motorcycle extravaganza in the world, the Wing Ding Convention is hosted by the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.



This announcement comes much to the elation of the mayors of Bossier and Shreveport. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler says, “Bossier City is excited to share this event with Shreveport.”.



“Reopening our doors to tourists is the first big step to rebuilding our local economy,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We look forward to hosting the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and I will continue to champion for more events and attractions to make their way to our area.”



The Wing Ding marks an optimistic step-forward for the revitalization of the tourism industry in the Shreveport-Bossier area, an industry which is now showing some momentum with 79 potential bookings in the community.