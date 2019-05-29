Tourist Bureau offering vacation giveaway

Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau Announces Summer Getaway Giveaway

The summer travel season is here, and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau has launched its annual Summer Getaway Giveaway, a sweepstakes promotion that will reward one lucky entrant with a valuable vacation package including overnight accommodations, dining, shopping and activities.

Visitors to www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/Summer can enter to win the vacation package now through July 31. No purchase is necessary to win. In order to claim the prize, the winner must be 18 years of age or older. For complete contest rules, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/Summer.

The Summer Getaway Giveaway prize package includes a one-night stay at DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, a $50 gift card to El Cabo Verde, a $40 gift card to Bayou Axe Throwing, a $25 gift card to Enchanted Garden, and a $25 gift card to Retro 521 Coffee.

In addition to entering the giveaway, website users can also explore upcoming summer events, request a copy of the 2019 Official Visitors’ Guide to Shreveport-Bossier, sign up for the monthlyGetaways e-mail newsletter, and listen to a Spotify playlist featuring musical acts from Shreveport-Bossier. Site users can browse Shreveport-Bossier attractions and events by category, including categories for gaming enthusiasts, foodies, outdoor adventurers, and more.



For additional contest entries, the public is encouraged to share their photos of Shreveport-Bossier on social media using the hashtag #SBFunSide. In order to count as contest entries, photos must be posted to a publicly viewable profile on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #SBFunSide. One grand prize winner will be selected and notified on or about Tuesday, Aug. 6.

