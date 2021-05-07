Tourist Bureau Reveals Winners of the Excellence in Hospitality Awards

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – The Excellence in Hospitality Awards, formerly known as P.R.I.D.E. Awards, is an annual presentation of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The year’s ceremony was held on Thursday, May 6 at the LeBossier Hotel & Event Center, and the evening featured a cocktail reception, three-course dinner, and an awards program honoring the most outstanding employees in Shreveport-Bossier’s hospitality and tourism industry. More than 30 awards were distributed. Here is a full list of awards and award recipients:
Attraction of the Year Award
Sci-Port Discovery Center
Attraction Professional of the Year Award – New Business
Vernon Stevenson, Port City Exotic Rides
Attraction Professional Award
Melanie Coleman, Holiday Lanes, LLC
Attraction Employee of the Year Award
Greg Andrews, Sci-Port Discovery Center
Hotelier of the Year – Limited-Service Award
Jywone McClinton, Hampton Inn-Bossier
Hotelier of the Year – Full-Service Award
Theresa Peters, LeBossier Hotel & Event Center
Housekeeping Professional Award
Shandra Hawthorne, LeBossier Hotel & Event Center
Front Desk Professional – Full-Service Award
Linda Morris, LeBossier Hotel & Event Center
Front Desk Professional – Focused-Service Award
Jax Gaynor, Remington Suite Hotel and Spa
Centennial Award
Orlandeaux’s Café
Restaurateur of the Year Award
Pop N Pizza
Restaurant Employee of the Year Award
Christina Thomason, Herby K’s
Chef of the Year Award
Blake Jackson, Whisk Dessert Bar
Hotel Chef of the Year Award
Christy Porter, The Three Dons at LeBossier Hotel & Event Center
Bartender of the Year Award
Bob Thames, Great Raft Brewing
Hospitality Hero Award
Kathy Ross, C&C Mercantile
Business Hospitality Hero Award
Clint McCommon, Fairfield Studios
Tourism Trailblazer of the Year Award
Chris Giordano, State Fair of Louisiana
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mayor Lorenz Walker, City of Bossier City
Friend of Tourism Award
Chris Robinson, City of Shreveport
Timeless Hospitality Award
Betty Walpool, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau
Champion of Tourism Award
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Office of Tourism
Communications Department Award
Karen Logan, Sunflower Trail and Festival
Communications Department Award
Doug Rogers, Bayou Axe Throwing Company
Communications Department Award
Beaux Hays, Beauxjax Crafthouse
Communications Department Award
Aaron “Peanut” Hanning, Frozen Pirogue
Communications Department Award
Red Barn Crawfish and Seafood
Sales Department Award
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated
Sales Department Award
Bonne Summers, APEX Communications and Events, LLC
Sales Department Award
Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino
Healthcare Provider of the Year Award
LSU Health Shreveport
Partner of the Year Award
Mike Monroe, Coca-Cola Company of Shreveport
Teamwork Award
Hilton Hotel Shreveport
Teamwork Award
Shreveport Convention Center
The Excellence in Hospitality Award ceremony is held each year in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, which is observed during the first full week in May. National Travel and Tourism Week, a nationwide effort organized by the U.S. Travel Association, will be held May 2-9, 2021. National Travel and Tourism Week is a time for travel and tourism professionals across the country to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, and personal well-being.
In addition to the Excellence in Hospitality Awards, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau launched Be a Fan Week, which is nine days of cheap fun. Be a Fan Week runs May 1-9, concluding the week with a Sunday paint and brunch event at the Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport. For more information about deals and events happening during Be a Fan Week, click here.