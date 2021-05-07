Tourist Bureau Reveals Winners of the Excellence in Hospitality Awards

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – The Excellence in Hospitality Awards, formerly known as P.R.I.D.E. Awards, is an annual presentation of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The year’s ceremony was held on Thursday, May 6 at the LeBossier Hotel & Event Center, and the evening featured a cocktail reception, three-course dinner, and an awards program honoring the most outstanding employees in Shreveport-Bossier’s hospitality and tourism industry. More than 30 awards were distributed. Here is a full list of awards and award recipients:

Attraction of the Year Award

Sci-Port Discovery Center

Attraction Professional of the Year Award – New Business

Vernon Stevenson, Port City Exotic Rides

Attraction Professional Award

Melanie Coleman, Holiday Lanes, LLC

Attraction Employee of the Year Award

Greg Andrews, Sci-Port Discovery Center

Hotelier of the Year – Limited-Service Award

Jywone McClinton, Hampton Inn-Bossier

Hotelier of the Year – Full-Service Award

Theresa Peters, LeBossier Hotel & Event Center

Housekeeping Professional Award

Shandra Hawthorne, LeBossier Hotel & Event Center

Front Desk Professional – Full-Service Award

Linda Morris, LeBossier Hotel & Event Center

Front Desk Professional – Focused-Service Award

Jax Gaynor, Remington Suite Hotel and Spa

Centennial Award

Orlandeaux’s Café

Restaurateur of the Year Award

Pop N Pizza

Restaurant Employee of the Year Award

Christina Thomason, Herby K’s

Chef of the Year Award

Blake Jackson, Whisk Dessert Bar

Hotel Chef of the Year Award

Christy Porter, The Three Dons at LeBossier Hotel & Event Center

Bartender of the Year Award

Bob Thames, Great Raft Brewing

Hospitality Hero Award

Kathy Ross, C&C Mercantile

Business Hospitality Hero Award

Clint McCommon, Fairfield Studios

Tourism Trailblazer of the Year Award

Chris Giordano, State Fair of Louisiana

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mayor Lorenz Walker, City of Bossier City

Friend of Tourism Award

Chris Robinson, City of Shreveport

Timeless Hospitality Award

Betty Walpool, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau

Champion of Tourism Award

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Office of Tourism

Communications Department Award

Karen Logan, Sunflower Trail and Festival

Communications Department Award

Doug Rogers, Bayou Axe Throwing Company

Communications Department Award

Beaux Hays, Beauxjax Crafthouse

Communications Department Award

Aaron “Peanut” Hanning, Frozen Pirogue

Communications Department Award

Red Barn Crawfish and Seafood

Sales Department Award

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated

Sales Department Award

Bonne Summers, APEX Communications and Events, LLC

Sales Department Award

Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino

Healthcare Provider of the Year Award

LSU Health Shreveport

Partner of the Year Award

Mike Monroe, Coca-Cola Company of Shreveport

Teamwork Award

Hilton Hotel Shreveport

Teamwork Award

Shreveport Convention Center

The Excellence in Hospitality Award ceremony is held each year in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, which is observed during the first full week in May. National Travel and Tourism Week, a nationwide effort organized by the U.S. Travel Association, will be held May 2-9, 2021. National Travel and Tourism Week is a time for travel and tourism professionals across the country to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, and personal well-being.

In addition to the Excellence in Hospitality Awards, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau launched Be a Fan Week, which is nine days of cheap fun. Be a Fan Week runs May 1-9, concluding the week with a Sunday paint and brunch event at the Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport. For more information about deals and events happening during Be a Fan Week, click here.