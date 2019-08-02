Tournament in memory of Solan Peterson to raise funds for youth hockey in Shreveport-Bossier

A dek hockey tournament next weekend is set to field eight teams playing at the Exhibit Hall across from George’s Pond to benefit the #teamsolan Scholarship Fund.

Team Solan is teaming up with the Junior Mudbugs Ice Hockey Organization (ALTAHA) to bring the inaugural #teamsolan Dek Hockey Tournament to Shreveport Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Championship Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is free and open to the public.

Team Solan is dedicated to promote hockey in North West Louisiana by helping to provide equipment and pay league fees for youth hockey players who otherwise couldn’t afford to play.

The Inaugural Solan Peterson Dek Hockey Tournament is in memory of Haughton native Solan Peterson. Solan, who played goalie, was a talented artist, a member of Junior Mudbugs Hockey Association and Hirsch Guitar Academy.

Eight teams of local hockey enthusiast ranging from eight to 10 players per team will be required to showcase 1-2 local youth hockey players. The tournament has a four-game guarantee for all teams and will have players ranging from age 12 up to adults.

“We are so excited to be hosting this tournament right here in Shreveport, hockey is one of the fastest growing sports in the South and we want to make sure anyone who wants to play has the means to. We would like to invite anyone interested in learning more about the game to come out and join us,” explained tournament director Charly Dew.

The proceeds from this tournament will benefit the #teamsolan Scholarship fund which is part of the Junior Mudbugs Ice Hockey Organization.

Sponsors include Infinity Nutrition, Louisiana Orthodontic Specialist, Marioneaux & Williams, LLC Attorneys at Law, Tommy Scott and Family, Minden Pediatrics, Anti-Pest, Hebert’s Town and Country, Bud’s Trophy Case, CastleRock Mortgage Group of LA, James A. Wiggins Allstate, and C&S Lube & Transmission.