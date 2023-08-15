Town of Haughton moves forward with a shovel ready project

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Monday, August 14, District 36 State Senator Robert Mills, (R – Bossier City), Buck McGee, Alderman/Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Haughton, and Glenn Turner, P.E. – CEO/President of MML&H Engineers and Lead Surveyors, held a news conference announcing that new funds have been secured for the Town of Haughton’s water system.

During the press conference, it was revealed that Senator Mills and Haughton Mayor Kim Gaspard worked together to restore $2.7 million in funding for The Town of Haughton’s much-needed water system expansion.

During the news conference, McGee said “Water is our most precious resource. No community can grow and prosper without having an adequate supply of clean water. Getting this project approved has been a key priority for the future of Haughton.”

“Haughton is the fastest growing municipality in North Louisiana and submitted this water project for capital outlay several years ago. We have had the project come out of the Senate as “priority one,” but the funding was cut by the House leadership when it was moved to the

House.”

“Two leaders never gave up on this project. The first is Mayor Kim Gaspard, who headed the Haughton team and tenaciously made the Town of Haughton’s case to the Water Sector Commission for the $2.69 million grant. Secondly, Kim had much encouragement and support from Senator Robert Mills as the two of them worked with Water Sector Commission Co-Chair, District 30 State Senator Mike Reese (R – Leesville), and the other members of the Water Sector Commission.”

“This is a great day for Haughton! On behalf of The Town of Haughton and Mayor Gaspard (who could not be with us today), a sincere thank you to Senator Mills for finding a way to overcome the obstacles and provide funding for this vital project. And, a special thanks to Senator Reese who never gave up on this project.”