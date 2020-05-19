Track and field: BPCC signs six local athletes, including three from Bossier Parish

New Bossier Parish Community College track and field head coach Scott Carroway has signed six local athletes, including three from Bossiet Parish.

The parish athletes are Parkway sprinter Jordan Dukes, Benton discus throwers Kristen Glovier and Haughton distance runner Cameron Crenshaw.

Other signees are Northwood sprinter/hurdler Seth Warren and Green Oaks sprinters L’Sean and Da’Sean Thomas.

Carroway, the former boys head track and field coach at Benton, was hired in February. Barry Plunkett, former girls head coach at Benton, will be an assistant along with distance coach Frank Trammel.

BPCC plans to begin competing in the 2021 season.

The Benton Tiger Shamocus Patton Relays on March 5 was the only meet held in Bossier Parish this season before the LHSAA cancelled all spring sports seasons because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dukes won the girls 200-meter dash and finished third in the 100.

Warren finished second in the boys 110 hurdles.

Glovier was the runner-up in the discus in the 2019 District 1-4A meet. She also finished third in the javelin.

L’Sean Thomas was the runner-up in the boys 100 in the 2019 Region I-3A meet. He also finished third in the 200 and 800.

Da’Sean Thomas finished fourth in the Division II boys 400 in the LHSAA State Indoor Championships in February.

He was third in the 200 and fourth in the 400 in the Mansfield Wolverine Relays on March 12, a few days before the suspension of the season.