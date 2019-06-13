Track and field: River Cities to host big meet Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium

The Sportspectrum River Cities Youth & Open Classic track and field meet is set for Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The meet, hosted by the River Cities Track Club, starts at 8 a.m. with field events. Running events begin at 9.

General admission is $8 (under 3 free).

The meet is the first one in 20 years hosted by RCTC. Competitors in youth events range in age from 7-18 and will be divided into age groups. There is an open division for those 19 and older.

“Our objective has always been to promote the great sport of track & field to our youth and putting on this event meets that objective,” River Cities head coach Juan Plaza said in a Facebook post.

Past members of the RCTC will be honored. The club was established in 1995.

Plaza said the Hallmark Track Club of Fort Worth, Texas, is bringing 250 competitiors.

RCTC athletes from Bossier Parish who competed in the older age-group events at the USATF Southern Association Championships on June 8 in Baton Rouge included Brianna Taylor (Airline), Jordan Dukes (Parkway), Shandria Harvey (Airline) and Jiana Burgess (Haughton).

Taylor finished second in the 15-16 girls 400 and fourth in the 200. Dukes finished seventh in 17-18 200 and eighth in the 100. Harvey was ninth in the 17-18 100.

Burgess finished second in the 15-16 girls high jump and 800 and fifth in the 400.

Alexus Harris, a member of Booker T. Washington’s Class 4A girls state runner-up team, is also a member of RCTC.

Recent Benton graduate Taylor Davis won the 17-18 girls high jump and triple jump in the Southern Association meet. BTW’s Chyler Turner, who won three events in the Class 4A meet in May, also competed for SPAR.