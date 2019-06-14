Traffic advisory for the 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run

The Bossier City Police Department is advising motorists to be aware of a traffic flow change that will be in place Saturday morning for the 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run.

The northbound lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from Reeves Marine Drive near the CenturyLink Center to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Motorists should use Barksdale Boulevard as an alternate route to travel north.

The parkway will reopen to vehicle traffic once all participants have completed the run which is estimated to be at approximately 9:30 a.m.