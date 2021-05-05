Traffic Advisory for This Weekend’s Defenders of Liberty Air Show

The Bossier City Police Department will be taking steps to help minimize traffic congestion for people attending the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base this Saturday and Sunday, May 8th and 9th.



When the gates open at 9:00 a.m. each day, traffic entering the base will run in its normal configuration. When the air show ends on both Saturday and Sunday base officials will initiate a contraflow route at Barksdale’s Shreveport Gate (also known as the West Gate). All four lanes of traffic there will be designated for outbound traffic only. No vehicle traffic will be allowed to enter the West Gate during that time. This configuration is expected to take effect sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days and will remain in place until most vehicles have exited the base. The traffic flow for exiting vehicles at the North Gate will remain unchanged. Those attending the air show are advised to consult the BAFB air show website, www.barksdaleafbairshow.com, for information regarding public access to the base for the event.



Additional Bossier City police officers will be stationed in front of the Shreveport Gate on Barksdale Boulevard and at other major intersections to help traffic enter and exit the base as quickly and safely as possible.



Motorists traveling on roadways in the vicinity of Barksdale Air Force Base during the air show should expect some traffic delays, especially on Barksdale Boulevard. Police suggest motorists not attending the air show use the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway as an alternative north-south route.