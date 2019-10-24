Traffic advisory issued for Heroes Run Saturday morning

The Bossier City Police Department is advising motorists to be aware of some traffic flow changes that will be in place Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, for the Brookshire’s-Super One Heroes Run half-marathon.

The Bossier City portion of the route takes runners from Shreveport to Bossier City across the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (Westgate Drive) and onto the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Runners will stay in the northbound lanes of the parkway running south to pass in front of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home before turning north on the parkway back to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (Westgate Drive) and into Shreveport. The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway northbound will be closed at Shady Grove Boulevard.

A number of Bossier City police officers will be stationed along the route to ensure the safety of the runners and assist with traffic control. The lanes will gradually reopen to vehicle traffic once all runners have completed those sections of the course.

For more information on the Heroes Run, visit https://www.bgcracing.com/heroes-run/.