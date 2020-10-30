Traffic Delays On Linton Rd. Monday

Motorists on Linton Rd. can expect traffic delays in the area of the bridge over Black Bayou Monday, Nov. 2 as Suddenlink crews get set to kick off a boring project.

Crews are preparing to bore for a new fiber optic cable and will be unloading equipment necessary for the project. Traffic will be monitored by the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

Delays should primarily be during the morning hours.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution through the area and be aware of workers and equipment.