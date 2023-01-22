Traffic signal to be installed at Innovation Drive & Swan Lake Rd. intersection

A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal.

Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road.

The signal is scheduled at this time to be turned on and activated on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Once the signal is activated, we will monitor traffic flow and patterns to determine if further adjustments to timing need to be made.

Motorists should be aware of the activated signal and be prepared to navigate the intersection accordingly.

When installed at the proper location, traffic signals come with several benefits. Those include the ability to increase the traffic capacity at an intersection, improving safety and efficiency for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and reducing the potential for certain types of crashes.