Traffic stop nets more than $100K in drugs

A traffic stop by a Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy early Wednesday morning on I-20 resulted in multiple drug violations with thousands of ecstasy tablets and about 10 pounds of marijuana.

Jerome R. Simmons, 44, of Houston, was charged on multiple drug violations after a Bossier deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving eastbound on I-20 near the 30 mile marker around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Jerome Simmons

Simmons was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and during the stop, the deputy found a large amount of drugs in the vehicle. The illegal drugs found included approximately 20,000 MDMA tablets in 24 baggies, with an estimated street value of $100,000 (with an estimated value of $5 per tablet), as well as approximately 10 pounds of marijuana wrapped in six bundles, with an estimated street value of $22,000 (with an estimated value of $5 per gram). The deputy also found other pills in the vehicle.

Simmons was charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule I (MDMA) with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone)

Possession of Schedule IV ( Alprazolam)

Driving Under Suspension

Improper Lane Usage

Simmons was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is pending.