TRAFFIC SWITCH: US 80 over Fifi Bayou, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Friday, April 23, 2021, the eastbound and westbound lanes of US 80 over Fifi Bayou in Bossier Parish will be reverted back to their original configuration.

During this traffic configuration, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction. This is scheduled to last approximately one (1) month.

This traffic switch is related to the bridge replacement project on US 80 near Haughton, and is necessary to allow the contractor to remove the temporary detour crossovers and install new permanent crossovers.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in early June 2021, weather permitting.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

