Trailblazer deer workshop

A whitetail deer workshop, “Improving Your Deer Herd Quality,” is scheduled Friday, Oct. 8 at the History Center of the Bossier Parish Library in Bossier City.



Special guest speaker David Moreland will discuss strategies to improve the health and well-being of the deer on individual’s property. This workshop is hosted by Trailblazer RC&D and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Admission is free.



Moreland will discuss population density, nutrition needs, balanced age structures, and aging whitetail deer on the hoof. He is a well-known wildlife author and speaker who served more than 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries before retiring in 2007.



During his career, Moreland served as a wildlife biologist, deer study leader for 13 years, and as chief of the wildlife division for three years.



Workshop activities are scheduled from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the History Center, Bossier Parish Library located ats 2206 Beckett Street, Bossier City. On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served.



To pre-register or for more information on this workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide the name of the workshop.



This workshop will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and attendees are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well or you have been exposed to COVID-19, please do not attend.



Free registration and refreshments for this workshop are made possible by the support of partners and sponsors including Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Parish Library, ENABLE Midstream Partners, Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC, Burnham Construction, Inc., Whitetails Unlimited, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer RC&D.