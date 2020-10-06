Trailblazer waterfowl workshops

Four free Waterfowl Migration Patterns and Trends workshops will be offered in north Louisiana cities to provide information on what to expect this hunting season, plus waterfowl and wetlands conservation.

All workshops are hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer RC&D. Interested individuals may call to register for one or more of the following dates:

Monday, October 19, Ruston, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Parish Public Safety Complex, 161 Road Camp Rd.

Tuesday, October 20, Bossier City, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Bossier City Sheriffs Complex 2510 Viking Dr.

Monday, October 26, Bastrop, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., LSU AgCenter Event Room, 9609 Marlatt St.

Tuesday, October 27, West Monroe, 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., LSU AgCenter, 704 Cypress St.

Larry Reynolds of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will discuss waterfowl populations, hunting regulations, hunter activity and harvest, and the challenges hunters face. Conservation professionals will offer information on wildlife habitat development and management.

There is no charge to attend. Register by calling or texting (318) 237-8350 and providing name and the workshop you would like to attend. Persons needing an accommodation to participate, please contact Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 as soon as possible.

Free registration is made possible by the support of these partners and sponsors: ENABLE Midstream Partners; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Lincoln Parish Police Jury; Bossier Parish Police Jury; Morehouse Soil and Water Conservation District; LSU AgCenter; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries; and Trailblazer RC&D.

All workshops will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.