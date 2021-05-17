Trailblazer Workshop

A free Forestry Best Management Practices (BMPs) Workshop and Field Tour will be offered on Friday, June 11 at Red Oak Lake near Haughton to provide information to forest landowners on how to make their woodlands healthier, more profitable, and sustainable.



This workshop is hosted by USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer RC&D.



A majority of Louisiana’s forestland is owned by private landowners, and many of these private landowners are family, small acreage, and beginning forestland owners. The June 11 workshop and field tour offers an opportunity for these private forestland owners to hear from professional foresters and conservationists on timber harvesting practices that protect water quality, how to value their timber, why soil health is important to their forest, how tax laws impact forestland, and more.



On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2 at Red Oak Lake, 1495 Potter Road, near Haughton. Workshop activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. CLE credits will be awarded with the field tour.



Lunch will be provided, so it is important to pre-register for this workshop. To pre-register or for more information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and leave your name and contact information plus the name of the workshop.



Free registration for this workshop is made possible by the support of partners and sponsors including: ENABLE Midstream Partners; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Bossier Parish Police Jury; Webster Parish Police Jury; LSU AgCenter; Louisiana Forestry Association; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.