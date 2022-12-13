Train Hits oversized load truck in Plain Dealing

According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing.

Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.

We had a train hit an oversized load at W. Mary Lee (4 lane). They are going to have to reset some of the load on the train with a crane. They are also going to have to reset this oversized load as well. The state police is estimating that the crossings in Plain Dealing will be closed for 24-48 hours. You will have to detour on Bolinger Cutoff or Antrim Road.