Training Begins for a New Class of Recruits

A new class of recruits began their training at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy this past Friday, July 21st BPSTA Class 30 started their Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) at 7 A.M. with 34 new recruits from ten law enforcement agencies and one fire district in pursuit to become certified law enforcement officers. Two recruits from Minden PD began their refresher course to renew their P.O.S.T. Certification.



For the next 16 weeks, the recruits will be trained on officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer-down scenarios, academics, and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, and other topics.



Recruits represent the following agencies: Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Benton Police Department, Benton Fire District 4, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Haynesville Police Department, Minden Police Department, Northwestern State University Police Department, Springhill Police Department, and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.



“Today is day one of training and it is a gut check for these recruits,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It takes a disciplined person to don the uniform to serve and protect. We have some of the best law enforcement training instructors around, I can promise you they will give their best and that’s what we expect in return from these recruits.”