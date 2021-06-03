Trash Regulations

Although Bossier Parish will continue picking up certain trash and debris at no charge to residents, parameters have been established to determine what will qualify for removal.



Members of the police jury approved recommendations from the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee that outline what parish crews from the public works department will be allowed to pick up.



Committee Chairman Glenn Benton (Dist. 2) said the removal service is not a budgeted item, and is costing the police jury about $300,000 annually. That figure, he said, includes labor, equipment, tipping fees at landfills and other assorted operational expenses.



“This all began years ago when the parish was picking up some items, but it expanded after we had some weather related emergencies,” he said. “I agree we need the service, but we have to establish some limits on what we have our people pick up.”



Benton said continuing to offer the disposal service to parish residents is an effort to keep parish roadways free from being littered with dumped items, especially household goods.



Under the new regulations, items that will be accepted for removal include:



Appliances (doors must be secured by some means or removed to ensure children cannot accidently become trapped inside). Those include water heaters, stoves, refrigerators (free from freon and food), ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, washers, dryers, beverage coolers (food and freon free), Bar-B-Que grills (gas or electric) and exercise equipment.



Outdoor items including lawnmowers (riding or push, free of all liquids), fencing (metal only), swing sets (metal only, disassembled), trampolines (disassembled, no canvas).



All acceptable items must be placed outside by the curb alongside roadway but not close to any trees, signposts, telephone poles, mailboxes, concrete or brick driveway markers, or any obstacle that will obstruct the parish truck’s grappler device that picks up items.



Residents who need items removed should call the Bossier Parish Police Jury Public Works Dept. at 965-3752 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.



Items that are prohibited from removal include:



Trees, leaves, pine straw, pinecones (sweetgum balls, etc.), bush and tree clippings or trimmings, tree limbs, stumps and root balls, bushes.



Construction and remodeling waste including toilets, skirting, showers, tubs, carpet, padding, flooring materials of any type, insulation, siding of any type, old lumber, wooden fencing, A/C systems including duct work, paints or thinners (solidified paint can be placed in regular trash).



Furniture including couch, loveseats, chairs, coffee tables, end tables, dining tables and chairs, nightstands, bed frames, mattresses, hutches, entertainment centers, gun cabinets, dressers, chest of drawers, any type of chest.



Electronics including TV, printers, computers, copiers, fax machines, stereos, speakers, jukeboxes.



Miscellaneous items including boats, pools, tires, batteries, automotive parts, chemicals of any kind, oils or filters, dead animals, bagged old clothes, cardboard boxes.



Private waste disposal companies that pick up household items, yard debris, furniture, remodeling and construction debris and tree debris can be contacted by residents needing their service. Those include (phone numbers are all 318 area code):



** Live Oak Environmental, 4804 Hazel Jones Rd., Bossier City, 230-7125.

**Patriot Disposal, P.O. Box 1074, Benton, 918-1103.

**Republic Waste Services, 6896 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport, 213-5050.

**Waste Connections, 4360 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport, 635-1700.

**Bayou Belle, 10017 Drag Strip Rd., Keithville, 671-9900.

**Bossier City Drop Off, 3223 Old Shed Rd., Bossier City, 746-9885.

**Best Waste, 252 Hartwell Rd., Minden, 377-8222.



Landfill companies that can take some hazardous materials, yard debris, household furniture, remodeling and construction debris and tree debris include (phone numbers are all 318 area code):



**Woolworth Road Landfill, 10580 Woolworth Rd., Shreveport, 925-3500.

**Mikeeboo Landfill, 5905 Dixie-Blanchard Rd., Shreveport, 929-2152.

**Webster Parish Landfill, 493 Landfill Rd., Minden, 213-5050.



Mulch companies that accept yard and tree debris are (phone numbers are 318 area code):



**Eco Mulch & Sod, 6105 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, 865-5200.

**Bailey Bark Materials, 6105 St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, 219-8335.



Some hazardous materials (call for dates) are accepted by Shreveport Green, 3625 Southern Ave., Shreveport, 219-1888.



Clothes, furniture, working flat screen TV sets, working appliances are accepted by:



**Goodwill, 4000 Airline Dr., Bossier City, 212-0633.

**Mission, 6800 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport, 629-3300.

Neither will accept mattresses.