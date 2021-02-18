TRAVEL ADVISORY: I-20 blocked in multiple locations due to accidents

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-20 is blocked in multiple locations due to accidents, including in Caddo and Lincoln Parishes. These crashes are being worked by law enforcement.

Traffic is at a standstill where these crashes have occurred, and motorists are strongly urged to avoid the interstate if travel is necessary.

Additionally, I-20 eastbound remains CLOSED from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish due to roadway conditions.

Road conditions remain hazardous due to accumulated snow and ice as a result of two winter storms impacting the state.

Alternate route: US 80 for eastbound and westbound traffic. Southbound traffic may use US 71 (or I-49 south of Bert Kouns) to I-10 to continue eastbound or westbound.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.