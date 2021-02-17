TRAVEL ADVISORY: I-20 eastbound in Bossier, Webster Parishes to remain closed overnight

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-20 eastbound from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish will remain CLOSED at least overnight.

This closure will remain in place due to continuously deteriorating roadway conditions as the result of two winter storms that have significantly impacted the state.

DOTD crews will work to get this section of I-20 reopened as quickly as possible when weather conditions allow for effective de-icing and salt operations.

The alternate route for this closure continues to be US 80.

DOTD is asking everyone to stay off the roads when possible. But if travel is essential, motorists are strongly urged to drive at an extremely reduced rate of speed, and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and any nearby vehicles.

DOTD will advise when I-20 has been reopened.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org. This website is updated in real time with changing road conditions.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

Social Media: Find DOTD on social media for updates and information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.