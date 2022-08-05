Treasurer John M. Schroder elected chair of national financial organization

Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder has been elected national chair of the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) for the 2022-23 term.

“SFOF is a true champion of fiscally responsible public policy, something that speaks to me as a small business operator,” Schroder said. “I am anxious to shine a spotlight on Louisiana Treasury’s best financial practices as I work with my SFOF colleagues to promote responsible fiscal policy-making around the country.”

As chair he will guide a coalition of state financial officers from 23 states who collectively represent nearly $3 trillion in cash management programs.

“Treasurer Schroder is exactly the type of leader SFOF needs at the forefront of solving difficult financial problems – someone who isn’t afraid to speak up and be heard loud and clear,” said Derek Kreifels, SFOF chief executive officer.

Prior to being elected as national chair, Schroder served as national policy chair for the organization. As national policy chair, he provided a voice for SFOF’s member financial officers and promoted policies giving state leaders greater control over the financial issues that impact their constituents.

“Treasurer Schroder’s election comes at a pivotal time when state financial officers nationally are playing a much greater role in promoting fiscally responsible public policy and protecting their states against a progressive agenda that serves no benefit to a large majority of Americans,” Kreifels added.

After serving 9 and-a-half years in the state legislature, Schroder was elected Louisiana State Treasurer in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. He is a former narcotics detective and served as a special agent in the United States Army. For the past 30 years, he has worked alongside his wife, Ellie, in various businesses; most notably in real estate, homebuilding, and development.

SFOF is a non-partisan organization built on promoting good government financial decisions through free market principles. Based out of Kansas, the group was founded on the belief that state financial officers should play a greater role in promoting responsible financial public policy.