Treasurer John M. Schroder issues statement on the end of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, LA – Transparency, technology, and remaining true to conservative values are the biggest takeaways from the Legislative Session in terms of the Treasury. As State Treasurer, I would have liked to see more fiscal discipline exercised but am pleased with Treasury’s role in moving Louisiana forward.

I will continue the fight to protect our ability to invest based on the state’s best interests without the interference of environmental, social, and government (ESG) factors. We cannot afford to let liberal ideology infect financial decision-making for our state. In addition, I applaud the efforts of our legislators in paying off debt, investing in infrastructure, and creating legislation to prevent spending future one-time federal relief dollars on recurring expenses.

The Department of Treasury Transparency website will be adding several new facets in the coming months, including a $33M grant program for local governments still suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

I am grateful for legislation allowing the State Bond Commission to continue as a pilot for virtual meetings so savings can be captured for entities participating in the bond commission process and public participation remains expanded. I also look forward to chairing the Cash Management Review Board’s efforts to proactively explore modernizing the state’s ability to accept online payments from such services as Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, and cryptocurrency payment portals.

