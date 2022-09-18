Treasurer John M. Schroder to disperse more relief funds to loggers

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder will launch a second round of the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program as of 10 a.m. on September 21. Designed to alleviate the economic strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the state’s logging industry, the program features one-time grants to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Act 497 of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session once again appointed the State Treasurer’s Office to administer the grant program, an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program, and set aside an additional $5M for this purpose.

“Significant swings in supply and demand, shortage of truckers and other issues have created challenges for the lumber industry,” said State Treasurer John Schroder. “The Legislature saw fit to create these pandemic relief grants and I’m proud that Treasury has been asked to once again help get them into the hands of those Louisianans who need them.”

Applications must be made via the online portal at LATreasury.com. The deadline to apply is October 31, or until all funds have been depleted. No grants shall be awarded after December 31. Logging companies that previously received a grant of the $25,000 maximum amount during the original Louisiana Loggers Relief program are no longer eligible.

Full eligibility requirements can be found at LATreasury.com. Qualifying businesses must have experienced a loss of gross revenue from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, as compared to the 2019 gross revenue of business. Some eligibility requirements have changed so previously-denied applicants may now qualify. Also, priority will be given to those who previously applied for but did not receive a grant from the Main Street Recovery Program because funding had already been exhausted.

For assistance or to apply go to LATreasury.com or call (225) 219-2363.